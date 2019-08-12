<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Marco Verratti wants Neymar to stay at Paris Saint-Germain amid reports the star forward is set for an exit from the Ligue 1 champions.

Neymar missed PSG’s 3-0 win over Nimes on Sunday, with his move from the Parc des Princes – reportedly to either Barcelona or Real Madrid – seemingly getting closer.

Still, the Brazil international was targeted by supporters, who called for the 27-year-old to leave the club.

Verratti, who played 90 minutes against Nimes, is eager for Neymar to remain with PSG.

“I didn’t listen to that. Supporters can say what they think,” the midfielder said, via L’Equipe.

“We are very close to Ney. He is a player who gave a lot to Paris. Last year, he scored in important moments.

“As soon as he played, we only talked about him because he is an incredible player who excites everyone.

“I think for him it’s good if things are clear, if he stays or if he leaves. These are things he will manage with the club, but I want him to stay.”

Neymar has scored 51 goals in 58 games for PSG since joining the club from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222million two years ago.

PSG make the trip to Rennes in their second Ligue 1 game of the season on Sunday.