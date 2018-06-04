New Everton manager Marco Silva says the “door is open” for Wayne Rooney to stay, despite his talks with DC United.

Rooney, 32, has spoken with the Major League Soccer side, but has a year left on his Everton deal.

In his first news conference as Everton boss, Silva said he had a small list of ‘big name’ transfer targets but had not ruled out Rooney staying on.

“Rooney is a club legend and we need to understand everything,” said Silva. “The door is open every time for him.”