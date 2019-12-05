<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Underfire manager Marco Silva slammed Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates, branding them not good enough after their loss to rivals Liverpool on Wednesday night.

More pressure was placed on Silva following Liverpool’s 5-2 win at Anfield which saw Everton drop into the relegation zone.

Wednesday night’s loss means the Toffees have now lost eight of their last 11 games.

“We cannot concede goals in the way we conceded. The way we conceded was not good enough, we should be more brave,” Silva said after the game.

“Last season we had the fourth best defence in the Premier League, but tonight (Wednesday) it was not good enough. Just not good enough.

“It is really tough for us to be in the relegation zone but if you are there you are making the same mistakes. I’m not here to talk about the fight of the players, our opponent was more brave than us. We should do better, of course, we were not good enough.

“We are making some mistakes which put us under big, big pressure. The type of mistakes we are making is because the players are playing under big pressure because of the position in the table.

“They are making some mistakes that are not normal for the level we are.”