Everton manager Marco Silva is expecting big things from versatile Nigeria winger, Alex Iwobi, following his transfer deadline day arrival at the club.

Iwobi penned a five-year contract with the Tofees on Thursday night in a deal that makes him the most expensive Nigerian player ever relegating Kelechi Iheanacho’s £25 (€27m)/move to Leicester City from Manchester City two season’s ago to second position.

The 23-year-old came through Arsenal’s academy before making his first-team debut for the Londoners in October 2015 at the age of 19.

He played 149 games for Arsenal, scoring 15 times and contributing to 42 goals.

Silva already can call upon the trio of Richarlison, Theo Walcott and Bernard in attacking or wide positions, but now he believes Iwobi’s versatility will give the team different solutions.

”Alex Iwobi can play from the left or behind the striker. He’s a strong player, fast player, with good skills and he puts good intensity into matches. He gives us different solutions,” Silva stated during his pre-match conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.