Despite tearing the Bundesliga apart in his first full season and a half, 19-year-old Jadon Sancho received the wake-up call of his life when he was subbed off just 36 minutes into Dortmund’s 4-0 Der Klassiker defeat at Bayern last weekend.

Sancho started the season on fire with three goals and five assists through Dortmund’s first five Bundesliga matches but has been considerably off the pace since both domestically and in Europe.

Now, the England international has received some stern advice from team-mate Marco Reus and has been warned against becoming complacent.

“The players at Dortmund give me loads of advice because they’re so experienced,” Sancho told The Independent.

“Marco Reus is a great player and he keeps telling me that I need to keep working hard in training because someone can take your place at any time.

“I really listen to that because I believe what he says. There’s always someone below you who wants to take your position.

“If you work hard week in and week out it makes it hard for them to get picked instead of you. Football’s very competitive and you can’t afford to slacken off.”

Sancho and England can clinch their place in Euro 2020 on Friday with a win over Montenegro.