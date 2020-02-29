<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Marcos Alonso continued his fine scoring form in the Premier League as he rescued a late point for Chelsea in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Alonso scored just his second goal of the season against Tottenham last weekend and made it two in two when he slammed home Chelsea’s opener just after the half-an-hour mark.

But Bournemouth – who had beaten Chelsea in their last two Premier League meetings – took a storming lead in three second-half minutes. Jefferson Lerma powered a header home in the 54th minute before Joshua King’s slotted finish three minutes later, which was confirmed after a VAR check for offside.





Chelsea were camped inside the Bournemouth half as the game went on and Alonso came to the rescue again when he nodded home in the 85th minute to seal a point for the travelling Blues.

The result sees Chelsea go four points clear of Manchester United in fifth while Bournemouth drop a place to 17th after West Ham’s win against Southampton, which also sees them remain two points ahead of the bottom three.