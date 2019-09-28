<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazil manager Tite has named Botafago right-back Marcinho as replacement for Juventus defender, Danilo for the international friendly against Nigeria on October 13 at the National Stadium in Singapore.

“He is a young man with potential and good technical quality. A lateral builder, as is the game model of the Brazilian national team,”Tite was quoted by the official website of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Danilo who is expected back in action next month pulled out due to a muscle injury.

Marcinho who is getting his first call up to the Selecao side has been impressive for Botafago this season.

Meanwhile Brazil will resume preparations for the friendlies on October 6.

Tite’s men will face Senegal three days before the Eagles friendly also in Singapore.