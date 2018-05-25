Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has said he has “nothing to prove to anybody” ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

During a conversation with ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler previewing the 2018 UCL decider in Kiev, Ukraine, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said there was a view around that Marcelo “could not defend,” while pointing out that despite issues in their team, Madrid had been hugely successful in recent years due to their attacking prowess.

The comment was picked up by many in the Spanish media, with Marca saying the German coach had pinpointed the Los Blancos left-back as his team’s weakness, a particularly big issue given Marcelo’s direct opponent in the final will be Liverpool’s main dangerman Mohamed Salah.

The three-time Champions League winner was asked during the pre-game news conference whether he would like to answer Klopp.

“I am very happy with my work, my teammates too, the coach, the club, my country,” Brazil international Marcelo said. “I have nothing to prove to anybody.

“I do my work humbly, without disrespecting anybody or talking about their work. But I did not personally see [Klopp] say this, so I cannot answer him. I know that around a final like this, people like to make up things that did not happen.”

Asked if he knew how he would defend against Salah, who has scored 44 goals in all competitions this season, Marcelo decided against talking about any individuals.

“I know how we have to play, and I know what I must do to help my team,” he said. “For sure, Liverpool are a great team, have had a great season. We cannot just think about two or three of their players, but their collective, as the full team wins games. It will be difficult, like all games this season, last season. Both teams deserve to be here.”

The Madrid vice-captain did predict that it would be an entertaining game, perhaps after a tighter opening period.

“Both teams attack a lot, and it depends on how the game starts,” Marcelo said. “We have in mind what we must do, we are ready for that. But in a final anything can happen. We must wait and see how the game begins, but I believe it will be a great spectacle for those who love football.”