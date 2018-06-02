Marcelo Bielsa’s shock appointment as Leeds United’s next manager seems to be moving closer following confirmation from his agent that talks had been held.

The Elland Road outfit are looking for their fourth manager in just over a year following the decision to sack Paul Heckingbottom on Friday.

Former Argentina, Chile and Marseille manager Bielsa has emerged as a surprise frontrunner to take over the Championship club as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since relegation in 2003.

And while the likes of Michael Laudrup and Claudio Ranieri have also been linked with the now vacant post, Bielsa’s agent and brother, Rafael, has confirmed that he is in conversation regarding his client’s future.

“Conversations are in progress,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post when asked about reports that Bielsa was in pole position to take the role.

Heckingbottom’s tenure was ended after just four months and 16 matches in charge of the club since being plucked from Barnsley to replace Thomas Christiansen in February.

He was only able to muster four wins durng his time in charge as the former European Cup finalists ended the season 13th in the Championship table.

And managing director Angus Kinnear confirmed that the club is now looking for a more experienced head to lead the team into the 2018-19 campaign.

“Paul came to us during a difficult period in the season and has conducted himself in an exemplary manner despite results not going as any of us had hoped,” Kinnear said in a club statement.

“Our objective is to bring in a head coach with more experience who can help us reach the goals we have talked about since we became custodians of the club last summer. We are confident of making a quick appointment and we thank our fans for their continued support.”

Leeds have endured a difficult 2018, having to give up on plans to introduce a new badge after a poor response from fans, while the club was criticised for embarking on a post-season tour of Myanmar.