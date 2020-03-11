<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ex-Juventus coach Marcello Lippi has dismissed the idea of settling this seasons title race and relegations through a play-off format.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, ex-Bianconeri boss Lippi dismissed the idea, saying he preferred to stick with the traditional method of deciding the league winners





“I don’t want to make judgments, I just hope that after April 3 the championship can resume and the season can be completed,” Lippi told the newspaper.

“I hope that all the remaining games will be played and the European Championships will be postponed if necessary.

“I prefer a line of thought in accordance with tradition.”