Marc-André ter Stegen insists he is happy at Barcelona but remained coy over his future ahead of Wednesday’s El Clásico with Real Madrid.

Ter Stegen joined Barça from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014, establishing himself as first choice goalkeeper under two different managers.

And while the 27-year-old is solely focused on improving as a player, he admits “you never know what can happen in football”.

“In football you never know what’s going to happen,” he told Goal. “I want to make the club happy and leave my mark.

“I’m just trying to improve every day – even if it’s only small things.

“My goalkeeper coach (Jose de la Fuente) is critical and always sets new targets for us to be better.”

Ter Stegen also discussed the prospect of facing Real Madrid and why these occasions need to be savoured as a professional.

“These are the games that you look forward to, they are the ones that get people excited.

“Real Madrid is always a dangerous game for us. They had some problems at the start of the season, but so did we.

“The league has also become stronger, especially physically. There are no simple games anymore.”

Barça and Real Madrid are level on 35 points at the top of LaLiga heading into the game.