



Diego Maradona’s two daughters were accused of robbing and abandoning him in a new twist over his £60million fortune.

The Hand of God star’s lawyer Matías Morla hit back after Dalma and Gianinna said he had kidnapped their father.

His broadside came a day after the daughters and three of their siblings had Diego’s sister Lili evicted from the Maradona family home.





The lawyer said Lili and her sisters remained close to the Argentina great up to his death aged 60 in November last year — but that he was at war with his daughters.

Morla said: “He was fighting to the death with Dalma and Gianinna — he felt betrayed and robbed.

“The girls do not love me since we cut their credit cards in June 2014. They abandoned Maradona. He died alone.”