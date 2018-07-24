Manuel Pellegrini is still seeking to bolster West Ham’s squad despite the London club having already signed seven players in pre-season.

Pellegrini made his intentions clear on Tuesday in his first press conference since being appointed as manager of the Hammers last month.

The 64-year-old Chilean was flanked by Brazilian playmaker Felipe Anderson and former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, two of the new players who’ve arrived at the London Stadium ahead of the Premier League campaign.

“We are trying to build a strong squad. We know the Premier League is not easy and you don’t just need a team, you need a squad,” said Pellegrini.

“We have seven new players but we have three important players injured, so until the last day to bring in players we will try to build as strong squad as possible,” the former Manchester City manager added.

Wilshere, 26, moved across the capital from Arsenal to join West Ham, the club he supported as a boy, on a free transfer.

“Whenever I left Arsenal before on loan I would always ask my agent if West Ham were interested,” said Wilshere.

“It’s a special time for me. Once I decided to leave Arsenal, when I spoke with Manuel it was an easy decision for me.”