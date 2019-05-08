<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Manchester City coach Manuel Pellegrini aims to revive Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho’s career at West Ham United next season.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international who moved from Citizen to Leicester City in 2017 just nine starts in 30 Premier League games this term scoring one goal in the process and the Foxes are eagerly hoping to cash in on Taye Academy who has struggled to command a regular playing shirt at the club since his arrival last season.

According to a report, claims that West Ham manager Pellegrini has entered into talks of a possible loan switch for Iheanacho to London Stadium ahead of the 2019/2020 Premier League season.

Super Eagles star enjoyed the finest club football of his career under the Chilean during his time at Manchester City by finding the back of the net 14 goals across all competition in his first season at the Etihad Stadium.

Football fans ask FA to investigate Iheanacho’s miss against his former club Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Monday night.