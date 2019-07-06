<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manuel Neuer’s agent has hinted at a future move away from Bayern Munich and criticised the club’s current squad.

Speaking to Süddeutsche Zeitung, Thomas Kroth held no punches when discussing Bayern’s transfer approach.

“Manuel is success-orientated,” Kroth began.

“My impression is that the distance to the top four English clubs is already serious and the current Bayern Munich squad isn’t appropriate yet.

“It isn’t ready to seriously compete for the targets Manuel is aiming for.

“He wants to win the European Championships and he wants to win the Champions League again.

“Now is the time where he needs to decide: how will things turn out here?”

Bayern have signed defenders Lucas Hernandez for a club record €80m and Benjamin Pavard for €35m.

However, nobody has come in to replace outgoing wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry, while Robert Lewandowski remains the only out-and-out striker in the squad.

Bayern currently have the smallest squad in the Bundesliga with the season just over one month away.