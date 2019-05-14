<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Manuel Neuer has insisted that he is working hard to be fit for Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga decider against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.

The German top flight season will go down to the final day with the Bavarians knowing that a win will guarantee them their eighth successive title.

However they could be missing their goalkeeper, who has been sidelined since April with a calf injury.

But Neuer has revealed that he is hoping to be available for the match at the Allianz Arena.

“I still have the Frankfurt match in my sight,” Neuer told reporters.

“Whether I can be a factor, I don’t know. I am working hard for it.”