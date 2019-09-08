<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manuel Neuer has revealed he will retire from football when he ‘no longer feels needed’ by Bayern Munich and Germany.

Neuer has struggled with injuries and inconsistency in recent years, but still remains first choice for both club and country.

And the 33-year-old insists his motivation to play at the top level remains stronger than ever.

“When you are no longer needed and you feel it, it is difficult to get up and motivate each day,” he told Welt am Sonntag.

“When your experience is needed and your players need you, that drives you on.

“I have the feeling that I am very much needed here in the national team and that everyone is happy that I’m here.”

“My longevity is a result of my love for this sport,” the goalkeeper added. “It excites me a lot when I’m on the pitch training or playing.

“It’s a great fulfilment for me. I’m 33 years old but when I’m on the pitch I always feel that I can improve on my goalkeeping.”

Neuer will be 35 when his Bayern contract expires in 2021.