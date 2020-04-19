<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manuel Neuer has expressed frustration with the constant ‘leaks’ coming his contract negotiations with Bayern Munich.

The veteran goalkeeper’s contract expires in June 2021, and he and the club have been hashing out a deal to keep the Germany international at the Allianz Arena.

However, Neuer has been less than pleased with the details that have emerged from the talks, some of which he claims are false anyway.

In an interview with Bild am Sonntag (via Goal), Neuer said: “I want to play as long as I’m fit. But the most important thing for me is trust.

“It is clear to me that it would be fantasy for me to want a five-year contract. I’m 34 and can’t predict how I’m going to be at 39. That is why what has been publicly suggested makes no sense at all.”





Neuer admits being annoyed by the way that this deal is being managed compared to previous negotiations.

“What irritates me is that all the conversations I’ve had here since I joined have always been conducted with great confidence. Nothing ever got out.

“Now, however, details from the current talks are constantly in the media, which are often not even correct. I’ve not experienced that at FC Bayern.”

With Alexander Nubel arriving from Schalke on a free at the start of next season, it is possible that Neuer’s nine-year association with the Bavarians is drawing to a close.