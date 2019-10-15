<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Federation of International Football (FIFA) will get the final team list of the Golden Eaglets on Wednesday ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Newsmen understand that head coach, Manu Garba may have concluded on his list after Monday’s friendly against Brazilian side Sao Paulo which the Eaglets lost 2-1.

A total of 25 players flew out to Brazil for final training tour in Sao Paulo with officials also hinting more players joined up by the weekend.

There is a likelihood that the bulk of the players will come from the team that featured at the U17 AFCON in Tanzania in April.

Only six players from that the squad to Tanzania did not make the trip to Brazil.

Nigeria will take on fellow World Cup qualifiers Japan and South Korea in warm-up matches preparatory to Brazil 2019.

The Eaglets will begin their World Cup campaign on October 26 against Hungary, Ecuador and Australia in Group B.