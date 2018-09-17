Golden Eaglets head coach, Manu Garba, says it’s disappointing Ghana failed to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Tanzania next year.

Garba opined that the format for the qualifiers t will affect next year’s competition especially with West Africa having the best in terms of youth football.

Nigeria defeated Ghana on penalties to win the WAFU U17 tournament in Niger and qualify for the African Championship to be held in Tanzania in 2019.

The match ended 1-1 at full time and the Golden Eaglets were masterful in penalties to dispatch the Black Starlets 3-1 on penalties.

Manu Garba is worried about the quality that will eventually represent Africa at the FIFA World U-17 Cup next year.

“Either side deserved to win but unfortunately it is only one ticket,’ he said after the game.

“In the qualification way, I think this is not the best for CAF because West Africa is the strength of African football at youth level,” he added.

“Nigeria have won the world cup the most, five times, Ghana has won it on three occasions. And it is just unfortunate a team like Ghana is missing out. Niger itself and Cote D’ Ivoire are not going to this tournament,”

“I think this zone must head to CAF to change this format because it is not good for West Africa. Honestly,I think Ghana must be there but I will say congratulations to Ghana even in defeat. It was a befitting final.”