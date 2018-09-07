Coach Manu Garba has charged the Golden Eaglets to be a lot more ruthless in front of goal despite spanking Cote d’Ivoire 5-1 in an U17 AFCON qualifier in Niger on Thursday.

The Eaglets cruised to a comfortable win to advance to the semifinals of the zonal qualifying tournament for the 2019 U17 AFCON in Tanzania.

But Manu lamented his team could have won by a bigger margin had they converted the chances they created on Thursday.

“We created a lot of chances, but unfortunately we didn’t take them,” he said.

“We will go back to training to work on some of the lapses we have noticed and we hope to convert such chances in our coming match.”

He said his team are ready for the semifinals.

“We have seen Ghana, Togo and Niger and the important thing now is that our next game will knockout, a winner must emerge, and God’s willing it will be Nigeria,” he commented.

The semis will begin on Tuesday.