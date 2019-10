Golden Eaglets head coach Manu Garba has released his final 21-man squad for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Four players that were part of the squad to the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania were dropped from the squad.

They were; Fawaz Abdullahi, Shedrack Tanko, Mayowa Abayomi and Ogaga Oduko.

David Ishaya, Adrian Akande, Mubaraq Adeshina, Shuaibu Abdulrazaq, Suleman Shuaibu and Olatomi Olaniyan who were part of the team in Tanzania, had already been dropped before the trip to Brazil.

Captain of the team, Samson Tijani, Wisdom Ubani and Akinkunmi Amoo were part of the players that made the squad.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Sunday Stephen, Joseph Oluwabusola, Daniel Jinadu

Defenders: Usman Ibrahim, Clement Ikenna, Charles Etim, Quadri Edun, Oluwatimilehen Adeniyi

Midfielders: Samson Tijani (Captain), Francis Daniel, Akinkunmi Amoo, Peter Agba, Ibraheem Jabaar, Monsuru Opeyemi, Ojederan Hamzat, Sa’id Ibrahim

Strikers: Wisdom Ubani, Olakunle Olusegun, Devine Nwachukwu, Olawale Peter, Abba Bichi