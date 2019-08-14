<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ibrahim Sunusi, the joint top scorer in the 2018/2019 NPFL season is top on the list of 52 players invited by Nigeria U-17 national team coach, Manu Garba, for the final phase of preparation ahead the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Garba’s 52-man list has players discovered by the NFF scouting team during the Zenith Bank sponsored tournament and some products of the LMC U-15 tournament.

“It is going to be a screening session which is from where the players for the Golden Eaglets World Cup team will be selected,” offers the spokesman of the team, Francis Achi.

The players were asked to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday. But newsmen understand that the information got to the players late.

“As we speak now (Wednesday morning), about 20 players are already in camp. We will have a full house before the end of today, so that twice-a-day training sessions will commence tomorrow, (Thursday)”, Achi added.

Assistant coach, Nduka Ugbade and other backroom staff are already in camp, with head coach, Manu Garba, expected to join up later on today (Wednesday).

Nigeria have won the FIFA U17 World Cup five times; 1985 in China, 1993 in Japan, 2007 Korea, 2013 in UAE and 2015 in Chile.

The 2019 edition to be staged in Brazil will kick off on October 26 and will end on November 17, 2019.

The Brazil showpiece will be Nigeria’s 13th appearances in the championship with five title wins, and three silver medal feats in 1987, 2001 and 2009 in previous 12 finals.

The Manu Garba’s charges qualified for Brazil 2019 edition following a fourth position finish at the 2019 CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.