Golden Eaglets head coach Manu Garba says his team is ready for Hungry in the Group B opener at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil at Goiania Estadio Olimpico 9 pm Nigerian time.

Five-time champions touched down in Goiania on Tuesday from Sao Paulo, the city they had their training tour and the team swung into action with a training session in preparation for the clash against the Eastern European side.

Garba told NFF website, “We are looking forward to the game against Hungary with great expectations of having a good game and winning the maximum points at stake.”

“Any team from Europe that qualified for a tournament like this must definitely be a good side, but we will approach the game with every seriousness it deserves to give Nigerians back home something positive to cheer at the end of 90 minutes.”

Golden Eaglets will be facing Hungary for the second time at the U-17 level as the West Africa nation triumph 3-1 in the quarter-final stage of the maiden edition of the competition in 1985.

Nigeria will also play Ecuador and Australia in the group phase.