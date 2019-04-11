<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Golden Eaglets head coach Manu Garba says the team is battle ready to conquer the rest of the continent at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations starting on Sunday in Tanzania.

Garbage will lead the Golden Eaglets looking to win a third title in Tanzania having won the competition twice in the past.

The West Africans secured their ticket to Tanzania after winning the WAFU B U-17 Tournament in Niger Republic in September last year after edging out perennial rivals Ghana on penalties in the final.

The five-time world champions will face hosts Tanzania, Uganda and Angola in Group A.

“Our first aim is to qualify for the World Cup and win the competition,” Garba told reporters on the eve of the team’s departure to Tanzania on Wednesday.

“It’s not going to be an easy task because the other seven countries have the same objective too, but we are going to give our best to ensure we come out tops at the end of the competition.

The Eaglets will take on their Tanzanian counterparts in Sunday’s tournament opener at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

The top four teams in the competition will represent Africa at the FIFA U-17 World Cup finals now scheduled for Brazil later this year.