Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets coach Manu Garba is confident that his team will qualify for the 2019 Under-17 African Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

Speaking, the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning coach revealed his working tirelessly to sure that only the best and eligible players make his squad for the qualifiers

“On our part we intend to to select the best of players to do our country proud because football is transparent. We are aware of the standards,” he stated.

“We will select the best players and it will not based on sentiment but on individuals performance on the pitch. For now the team is very strong in all departments.”

“We all going to try all our best not minding the challenges we face because we are serving the country and Nigeria comes first before any individual”

“God willing, our major aim is that the MIR test will be successful and to qualify for the Nation Cup in Niger schedule for September 2 “

Nigeria is drawn with Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivorie, Ghana, Togo and will battle for a sole ticket to the African games.