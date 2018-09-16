The Golden Eaglets’ coach Manu Garba on Sunday said his lads would develop into future Super Eagles.

Garba told the News Agency of Nigeria that the team was on their road to becoming unbeatable.

He described the present Golden Eaglets as an ideal team that any soccer-loving country could dream of.

The coach congratulated his players on their qualification for the AFCON U-17 tournament in Tanzania.

“I thank Allah for giving us victory in spite of all the challenges we went through.

“We left the shores of Nigeria with great optimism to pick the sole ticket to qualify for the Nations Cup and Tanzania, God willing, we have achieved that feat,’’ he said.

Garba thanked Nigerians for their support and promised to continue to make the country proud.

“I thank Nigerians who prayed fervently for the success of the country.

“This is just the beginning, with good preparation and motivation, the U-17 team is going to develop into the future senior national teams,’, he said.

NAN reports that the Golden Eaglets on Saturday defeated Ghana 4-2 after penalties to qualify for AFCON U-17 scheduled for Tanzania next year.

Thanks to Akinwumi Amoo’s equaliser after Ghana had taken in the lead at the 54th minute of the match.

However, the match ended in a draw at full time leading to penalties that eventually gave Nigeria victory.