Coach Manu Garba has said his Golden Eaglets would have crushed host Niger 8-0 but for the brilliance of their goalkeeper in yesterday’s zonal U17 AFCON qualifiers semi-final.

The Eaglets won 2-1 with goals in either half by Akinkunmi Amoo and leading scorer Olakunle Oluwasegun before the home team pulled back a goal late on.

“But for the brilliance of the Niger goalkeeper, we would have won easily 8-0,” Manu Garba said.

“I praise the goalkeeper.

“We created 10 clear chances, more chances than our opponents.

“We played an entertaining, attacking game and the fans went home happy.”

The Eaglets will now battle arch-rivals Ghana Black Starlets on Saturday for the only ticket to the 2019 U17 AFCON in Tanzania.

Ghana beat Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 in the earlier semi-final on Wednesday in Niamey.