Coach Manu Garba has admitted his Golden Eaglets were not at their best in a 3-2 loss to Burkina Faso, but still believes they can beat Cote d’Ivoire well on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the U17 AFCON zonal qualifiers in Niger.

“They did not give their best especially in attack, but this is not the end,” Manu Garba said in a radio interview monitored by newsmen.

“We now need to beat Cote d’Ivoire 2-0 and this is very, very possible.”

The experienced coach blamed a loss of concentration for the two goals his team conceded in six minutes yesterday.

“We lost due to a loss of concentration after we gave away two goals in less than six minutes,” he explained.

“And after Burkina Faso began to waste time and they were aided by the referee.”

The coach also admitted the disqualification of skipper Sani Abacha Suleiman and Saviour Johnson Isaac changed the balance of the team.