Nigeria U17 coach Manu Garba has warned that the Super Eagles must keep the ball on the ground if they want to get a positive result against Iceland Friday

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria gaffer who spoke with newsmen after his team training on Thursday at the Goal Project Package B, Abuja this morning said,

“My prayer is for Nigeria to win.

“Iceland are well organized defensively and they are taller than our players.

“For us to win, we must keep the ball on the ground with quick circulation and we must be compact in all sectors on the pitch,” he posited.

The Super Eagles arrived at Volgagrad this afternoon ahead of Friday clash against Iceland and are expected to train later this evening at the Volgagrad Arena.