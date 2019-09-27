Paul Pogba faces a race against time to prove his fitness for Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal after suffering a recurrence of an ankle injury.
France international Pogba made his return to first-team action on Wednesday as he played the full 90 minutes in United’s penalty shootout win over Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.
But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now confirmed that the former Juventus man aggravated the problem which had kept him out since the end of August and is now a doubt to take on the Gunners on Monday.
“The situation is he finished the game but he got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen,” he told a press conference.
“He’s in a race for Monday. Doubt? Yes, but that’s just the way it is.”
