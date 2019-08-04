<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Pogba failed to turn up for the team flight for Manchester United’s final friendly of pre-season in an attempt to force through a move to Real Madrid.

That’s an explosive claim made by the Daily Mail on Saturday. Their report says Pogba shocked team-mates and club staff when he didn’t board the plane to Cardiff, where United will face Milan in the International Champions Cup.

The official reason given for the Frenchman’s absence is that he is suffering from a back injury sustained while training in Oslo last week.

But Pogba was still expected to travel to South Wales with the team, and his failure to show for the 3pm flight on Friday is said to have come as a big shock.

The World Cup winner has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer but United have been adamant that he is not for sale and are especially unlikely to let him leave after the Premier League transfer window closes on 8 August.

Reports last week suggested Madrid had been put off by the 26-year-old’s €180m price-tag and have now turned their attention to Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek instead.

But both Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola have publicly expressed the midfielder’s desire to leave Old Trafford this summer and if the Daily Mail’s claim is true, this is perhaps the final throw of the dice.

Last month, Pogba reportedly told team-mates he was going to boycott United’s pre-season tour before he eventually reported for duty.

It could be an interesting final few days of the transfer window.