



Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has revealed that he is considering coming out of international retirement.

The 30-year-old marksman announced his retirement from international football after impressing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.

Ighalo scooped the tournament’s Golden Boot award and he was also the top goalscorer during the qualifying campaign.

The former Watford FC striker recently extended his loan deal at English giants Manchester United having joined the club from China’s Shanghai Shenhua last January.





“I am still in contact with Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick, and they congratulated me on my loan deal,” Ighalo told Brila FM.

“I am still thinking about returning to the national team, but right now I want to concentrate on my club career.

Ighalo explained why he decided to stop playing for the national team having scored 16 goals in 35 international matches.

“I left the national team because of the distance between Nigeria and China,” he explained.

“but now that I am in Manchester and just like life and in my career, you never can tell.”

Nigeria will participate in the 2021 AFCON and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when international football resumes.