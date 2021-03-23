



Mason Greenwood will no longer play a part in England’s 2021 European Under-21 Championship campaign after suffering an injury.

The Red Devils did not confirm the nature of the injury sustained by Greenwood, who scored in his side’s 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has emerged among Europe’s leading players in his age group, having made his debut as a 17-year-old and been a regular within the first-team squad ever since.





Indeed, Greenwood’s 22 goals in all competitions since the start of last season is the most by a teenager for clubs across the top five European leagues.

England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has called Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell into his 23-man squad to replace Greenwood.

Originally due to take place solely in June, organisers of the tournament were forced into a re-think following last year’s postponement of the senior competition.

It was decided to split the U21 event in two, with group stages taking place mid-season and the knockout phase following two months later.

England start their Group D campaign against Switzerland on Thursday before clashes with Portugal and Croatia on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.