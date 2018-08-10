Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will wear the No. 16 shirt this season after switching from No. 5.

Rojo has inherited the number vacated by Michael Carrick after the former England midfielder retired at the end of last season.

He has worn the No. 5 since arriving at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 but will revert to No. 16 — the number he wears for Argentina — this season.

That leaves the No.5 free following a transfer window during which manager Jose Mourinho unsuccessfully pursued a centre-back.

New signing Diogo Dalot will wear No. 20, with second-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero taking No. 22.

Fred is No. 17, Lee Grant No. 13 and Marcus Rashford has been confirmed as United’s No. 10, following Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He becomes the first academy graduate to wear the shirt since David Beckham in 1996.

Meanwhile, youngster Tahith Chong has been rewarded for his positive performances during the tour of the United States by being given first-team shirt No. 44.