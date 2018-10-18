



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has signed a new deal to stay at Old Trafford, ESPN reports.

Shaw, 23, put pen to paper a new long-term contract at Carrington on Thursday to end speculation over his future.

His existing deal was due to expire next summer after United triggered a one-year extension at the end of last season.

Shaw has been given a significant increase on his £100k-a-week wages after becoming Jose Mourinho’s first choice left-back this season and is now one of the highest earning defenders in the Premier League.

The defender arrived from Southampton in a £30 million deal in 2014 but has seen his career at Old Trafford hampered by injury. He spent the first two years of Mourinho’s reign on the sidelines and last season was behind Ashley Young in the pecking order.

But he has won back his place this season and earned a recall to the England squad after missing out on a place at the World Cup in the summer.