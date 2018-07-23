Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward are set for talks about Anthony Martial’s Manchester United future, ESPN reports.

Martial has indicated through his agent that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. ESPN reports Jose Mourinho does not want to keep a player who does not want to be at the club but executive vice-chairman Woodward is reluctant to sell.

Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley has claimed the Frenchman has decided to seek a transfer.

ESPN reports he has become frustrated by a lack of playing time following Alexis Sanchez’s arrival from Arsenal in January and because negotiations over a new contract have stalled.

Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea are among the clubs interested but United will not consider selling to a Premier League rival. Mourinho is open to selling Martial, who scored 11 goals in 45 games last season, but there are concerns among club chiefs that it could come back to haunt them if the 22-year-old goes on to fulfil his undoubted potential elsewhere.

He has got one year left on his contract and United also hold an option to extend his deal by an additional 12 months, effectively tying him down until 2020.

It was gathered that Mourinho sees Martial’s disquiet as an opportunity to bring in another winger. He is interested in Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic and Willian at Chelsea.

Mourinho went on record last season to say he would not bring in another attacker this summer after securing Sanchez in January but if Martial departs, there would be a opportunity to sign another forward.

Meanwhile, ESPN reports that United are ready to turn their attention to Leicester’s Harry Maguire after negotiations with Tottenham for Toby Alderweireld hit a stalemate.

Mourinho is keen to bring in a centre-back this summer and Maguire, Alderweireld and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng are all on the list.