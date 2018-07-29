Jose Mourinho has criticised Antonio Valencia and Anthony Martial after Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the United States.

Martial started both of United’s opening matches on their pre-season tour of the US before being allowed to leave so he could attend the birth of his second child. However, while happy for the 22-year-old forward, Mourinho believes he should have returned to the tour.

The Portuguese also suggested he was unhappy with Valencia’s condition upon his return to the squad, with United missing a host of senior players for the tour.

Mourinho, who has also voiced his frustration at Manchester United’s lack of transfer activity this summer, now sees his side wrap up their International Champions Cup matches against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

“We play Real Madrid and we have no more players than what we have,” he told MUTV. “Antonio Valencia comes from holiday – I think too much holiday for him. His condition was not good when he was back, then injury and also go back.

“Anthony Martial has the baby and after the baby is born – beautiful baby, full of health, thank God – he should be here and he is not here.

“So we have Alexis [Sanchez] and [Juan] Mata who play every minute of every match and now we have Real Madrid and after that Bayern Munich and that’s our start.”

Mourinho felt his side gained little from the encounter with Liverpool, lamenting the lack of senior names in his squad, and said he is hoping some players still recovering after the World Cup decide to return to the group sooner.

He said: “I just hope the boys on deserved holidays, they take care of themselves a little bit and I hope somebody wants to do what [Marcus] Rashford and [Phil] Jones decide to do, which is to be back a little bit earlier to try and help the team because for the beginning of the season we are going to be in trouble.

“The majority of the players that played are not going to play – some of them are not even going to belong to the squad.

“I know the ones that are not always ready – sometimes you need them and you don’t have them. Eric Bailly was injured, he shouldn’t be playing, but when he saw that [Chris] Smalling in the warm-up was coming out, he made a decision by himself not to let his team play with five kids in the back against [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane and company so he put himself there for 90 minutes.

“When we had gasoline we competed, 1-1 after 65 minutes, after that gasoline is gone. [Ander] Herrera, [Juan] Mata, Alexis [Sanchez], [Matteo] Darmian, these are the boys we have, they cannot give more. So this match was for nothing.”