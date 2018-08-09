Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho arrives prior to the pre-season friendly football match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester United at the Allianz Arena in Munich, southern Germany on August 5, 2018. - AFP - Christof STACHE
Agence France-Presse

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is “not confident” of signing another player before Thursday’s transfer deadline at 17:00 BST.

Mourinho has repeatedly expressed a desire to bring in additional signings throughout pre-season with a central defender top of his list.

However, despite links to numerous targets, United are yet to reinforce.

“The market closes today. It is time for me to stop thinking about the market,” he said.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR