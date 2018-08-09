Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is “not confident” of signing another player before Thursday’s transfer deadline at 17:00 BST.
Mourinho has repeatedly expressed a desire to bring in additional signings throughout pre-season with a central defender top of his list.
However, despite links to numerous targets, United are yet to reinforce.
“The market closes today. It is time for me to stop thinking about the market,” he said.
