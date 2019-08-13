Joel Pereira has joined Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a season-long loan from Manchester United.
The 23-year-old has already spent temporary spells at Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria Setubal and Kortrijk but will spend another season away from Old Trafford as he looks to gain regular playing time.
