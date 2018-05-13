Manchester United’s David De Gea won his first Premier League golden glove after recording 18 clean sheets during the season.

Prior to kick-off, @D_DeGea was awarded his @PremierLeague Golden Glove award. No danger of him dropping it! #DaveSaves 👐 pic.twitter.com/wdLla3mjRJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2018

The Spaniard was rested for United’s final game of the season against Watford, but had already established an unassailable lead in the standings.

Manchester City’s Ederson finished in second spot with 16 clean sheets in his first season in England.

Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois both nothced up 15 shut outs, while Burnley’s Nick Pope and Arsenal’s Petr Cech were next on the list with 11.