



Manchester United failed to provide a decisive moment against a top six side yet again in a frustrating 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side created few chances in West London, but perhaps were unfortunate to not be awarded a penalty after Callum Hudson-Odoi’s handball.

United are the highest scoring team in the league but their mentality coming up against the ‘big six’ teams is becoming a concern.

The Reds didn’t show true ambition and lacked belief to secure three points and have now been involved in their second goalless draw in three days after the drab affair against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.





The last four games against the big six teams, against Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all ended without a goal.

United should be commended for their defensive resilience but perhaps there is a bigger emphasis on avoiding defeat than winning games against the tougher opposition.

As reported by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Solskjaer’s side have now gone eight hours without scoring against City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal from open play in the league.

Bruno Fernandes has been totemic for the Reds this season but has struggled to provide the key moments of quality in these games and United have struggled as a result.