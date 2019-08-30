<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is travelling to Italy to complete a loan move to Roma, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

England international Smalling has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of summer signing Harry Maguire and is yet to make an appearance this season.

Roma have been in the market for a centre-back this summer having sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli, with Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren and Juventus’ Daniele Rugani among those whom they have shown an interest in.

But it is Smalling who will now represent the Giallorossi during the 2019-20 campaign, with Solskjaer revealing the former Fulham man had already set off to the Italian capital on Friday morning.

“It’s just come up the last couple of days this opportunity for Chris, we’ve sat down and discussed it, at the moment we’ve got six fit centre-backs, I couldn’t promise Chris regular football, so he’s on the plane over now,” Solskjaer told a press conference.

“I think he’ll enjoy the experience, it’s a big club, a big league, not many English players have had the chance to play in Italy. He’ll come back stronger and fitter for it.”