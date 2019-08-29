<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Roma have found their newest defensive reinforcement.

Chris Smalling of Manchester United is joining Roma on loan for a fee of €3 million, according to Sky Sport.

The Giallorossi do not possess an option to buy and will welcome the Englishman in the coming hours.

Smalling is currently meeting with the Red Devils to define the last details and then will immediately travel to Italy to undergo his medical.

Talks were led by intermediaries Tiziano Pasquali and Giulio Meozzi and is very reminiscent to the deal that led Alexis Sanchez to Inter: a loan of €3 million.