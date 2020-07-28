



Bruno Fernandes is determined to deliver silverware to Old Trafford by winning the Europa League.

While he believes United belong in the Champions League, the Portugal international wants to walk away from his amazing debut season at Old Trafford with a trophy.

He told the club’s website: “Now our focus is on the Europa League because this is a really good trophy and we want to win. I came to Manchester to win trophies. We need to play every game to win. If we go into the Europa League and win every game, we know we’ll win the trophy.

"Of course, playing Champions League is always special and I hope it can be with the supporters, that will be more special. We deserve to be in the best games, in the best European competition. Nothing against the Europa League, but everyone knows the best competition is the Champions League."





United were able to secure a third-place finish after beating Leicester City on Sunday, and the 25-year-old wants his team to push on next season.

“We trained hard and we worked hard for this moment. We know the only thing we could achieve this season was getting into the Champions League, so we fought hard for that, but we are not happy enough because we know this club and these players, they can bring much more for the club.

“I think we have qualities enough to fight for some titles – more than one title, you know? I think we need to win some trophies and then we’ll be really happy.”