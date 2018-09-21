Andreas Pereira is enjoying playing in the Champions League for Manchester United, after returning from the loan wilderness.

Pereira came off the bench as United beat Young Boys 3-0 in midweek, in what was only his 16th senior appearance for the club.

The attacking midfielder spent last season on loan at Valencia, after taking in the 2016-17 campaign at Granada.

Pereira impressed sufficiently to be kept at the club by Jose Mourinho this season, and the 22-year-old is glad of the chance to prove his worth.

“It is very good for me. I am learning a lot,” he told the club’s official website. “I just want to make sure I can do the most for the team and help us win. Hopefully, I can do more and more in every game.

“I think it was a very good performance from the players. Winning 3-0 in the first away game, I think is very good, it gives confidence for the team and we have to kick on now.”

Indeed, Pereira will face off against his former side in Group H, when United take on Valencia, and he is eagerly anticipating the encounter.

“Yeah, it is my old team, I was there last season,” he said.

“Hopefully we can win those games against them as it would be good for our Champions League chances. I still speak to some friends that I have there and they will be good games.”

Pereira played against both Leicester and Brighton, the latter of which was a shock 3-2 Premier League defeat, but was dropped thereafter, missing the 3-0 thumping at the hands of Tottenham, and the subsequent wins over Burnley and Watford.

Nevertheless, Pereira is confident of his side recording a fourth straight win when they face Wolves this weekend.

“Yeah, we are confident of getting a fourth win in a row. We have to keep winning and show that we are the best.”