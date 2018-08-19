Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been dealt an injury blow after Alexis Sanchez was ruled out of the game against Brighton.

Sanchez, 29, did not travel with the team on Saturday afternoon after picking up a problem in training and will now be a doubt for Tottenham’s visit to Old Trafford on Aug. 27.

Mourinho welcomed Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia back to training after injuries but the trip to Brighton came too soon for them to be included.

Valencia suffered a calf injury during preseason while Matic underwent surgery on an abdominal injury picked up during the World Cup. They are both in line to return to the team against Tottenham.

In Sanchez’s absence, Mourinho handed a first start of the season to Anthony Martial against Brighton while Romelu Lukaku also returned to the team after being named on the bench for the Premier League opener against Leicester.