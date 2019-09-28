<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United are considering a January move for unsettled Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

The Danish international has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs and appears all but certain to leave the North London side, having been previously linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus throughout the summer.

According to Goal, United are now weighing up a move for the 27-year-old in the winter window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his creative midfield options.

With Eriksen appearing unlikely to extend his deal at the club, Spurs face the prospect of selling the playmaker in January or risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Manchester United were believed to have considered a move for the former Ajax star in the summer with uncertainty surrounding the long term future of Paul Pogba, though could now capitalise on Eriksen’s contract situation with a cut-price January move.

However, Eriksen is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid and United may face a difficult task in persuading the Dane to move to Old Trafford, though the ongoing speculation surrounding Zinedine Zidane’s position as manager at the Bernabeu could improve their prospects.