<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United is weighing up options to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez at the end of the current campaign.

Manchester United want to build a team that can compete for the Premier League after the signing of Bruno Fernandes the Red Devils are keen on signing quality players that would make Manchester United a force to reckon with in the Premier League.

Saul has been identified as an ideal player for the Old Trafford team after the Spanish midfielder broke into the Atleti first team at a young age.





Manchester United sent scouts to watch Saul as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer weighs up a possible signing of the highly-rated midfielder.

The Spaniard signed a nine-year contract at Atletico in 2017, which included a staggering £132m buyout clause.

But Manchester United would only be willing to pay around £70m for Niguez, and have made it known they will not go any higher at this point.

Manchester United will have to free up space in the midfield in a bid to accommodate the potential arrival of the midfielder.