



Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward has resigned from his role with UEFA.

The Manchester Evening News says Woodward has left his role on UEFA’s Professional Football Strategy Council.

On Sunday night, 12 European clubs stunned the football world by announcing a breakaway Super League that would replace their involvements in the UEFA Champions League.





United, Arsenal and Tottenham, along with fellow English sides Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, were one of the dozen clubs who went against the ECA’s desire not to pursue the breakaway league.

United owner Joel Glazer is one of the four vice-chairmen at the top of the European Super League hierarchy.

Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli, Liverpool’s John W Henry and Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke are also deputies to ESL chairman Florentino Perez of Real Madrid.